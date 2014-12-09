Defense in Depth: Re-enlisting the Host as the New Network Edge

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Traditionally host systems have been left out of the network defense in depth paradigm due to the computational cost, and technology tradeoffs required to deploy robust security, and monitoring solutions on production systems. Solarflare is helping address this problem by introducing their SolarSecure, and SolarCapture Pro solutions, which enable high speed packet capture, filtering, bridging, and Denial of Service defenses within the host. This session will cover the technical and business challenges of deploying security and monitoring on hosts connected to high-speed networks, and the technical aspects of the SolarSecure and SolarCapture solutions.

