Defining Availability for the Modern Data Center - the Era of the Always-on Business

Viewer Takeaways

How the Always On business is redefining the Data Centre?

What is the availability gap and what does it mean to your business?

Downtime is expensive – but do you know how to calculate it?

Data protection and Transformation – they should be linked – but how and why?

We are living in the era of the Always-on Business. Keeping your business up and running at all times is critical. Businesses today require 24/7 access to data, efficient management of exploding data growth, and little tolerance for downtime and data loss. Veeam has created a new solution to enable organisations overcome these challenges. Come and hear Veeam talk about Availability for the Modern DataCenter™ and how it enables the Always-On Business™.

