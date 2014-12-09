Delivering a Global Server & Desktop Infrastructure to a leading Lloyd's Underwriter

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Viewer Takeaways

How to deliver desktops, applications and documents to a global user-base

Delivering true workspace mobility to any device

Deploying a highly resilient storage & server infrastructure using FlexPod design principles

Delivering high-performance computing

Our client is a one of Lloyd’s of London’s largest insurance underwriters. With offices across the globe, and a need for 24 hour uninterrupted operations; their constantly expanding server and desktop infrastructure was increasingly proving to be underperforming, unreliable and difficult to manage.

To support their ongoing rapid growth; the client turned to Cetus Solutions to design, implement and support a next-generation network, storage, server and virtual desktop infrastructure. Key amongst their requirements where: an exceptional user-experience regardless of user location, high-performance computing, rapid scalability and simple management.

The client now has an infrastructure that delivers on each of their key requirements. In this session we will discuss the client’s pain points, the key design considerations, the new infrastructure’s active/active data centre architecture and the key benefits from technologies such as: NetApp, Cisco UCS, VMware vSphere and the complete Citrix product portfolio.

