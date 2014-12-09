Desktop Management and Virtualisation

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Viewer Takeaways

What benefits companies can companies realize through Desktop Virtualisation

What kinds of Desktop Virtualisation technologies are available today, and what are their strengths and weaknesses

What can HP offer in this area

Desktop Virtualisation provides an opportunity to make significant savings for businesses, as well as improving both the accessibility and security of data. In this session we lay out for IT executives and senior strategists some of the new technologies that HP offers clients in this fast-growing area.

