Directing the Device Circus: Integrated Mobile Device Management

Viewer Takeaways

Managing mobile devices centrally and efficiently

Establishing mobile security

Using one integrated management tool for mobile devices, PCs, and servers

Reacting to consumerization

Working across platforms – managing across platforms: IT departments that have traditionally spent their time managing Windows clients and servers now also need to manage mobile devices on different platforms – for example iOS, Android, Windows Phone 8, and even established desktop platforms such as Windows. This brings new challenges.

Integration of mobile device management into a desktop management solution is an elegant answer. All devices – whether smartphones, tablets, PCs, or servers – are managed using just one tool, a single user interface, and a single database. It is possible to easily integrate new device types and flexibly react to the consumerization trend.

Gain insights into baramundi Management Suite: a modular, powerful and flexible software for client lifecycle management. Desktop management, mobile device management, and endpoint security are provided via a shared interface, using a single database, and according to global standards.

