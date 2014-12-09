Disaster Recovery or Backup

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Viewer Takeaways

Differences between Disaster Recovery and Backup

Levels of protection required for production applications

Live demo of Zerto Virtual Replication software

Many organizations apply a data protection label to their processes not understanding if they are really disaster recovery, backup, archiving or something else. This session will help clarify the key differences between backup and disaster recovery and help you understand what level of protection you need for your production applications. We will compare 5 key attributes of backup and disaster recovery

- Service Levels

- Impact on production applications

- Retention time

- Management and orchestration

- Reverse protection

