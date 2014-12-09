Don't Believe The Hype, Hybrid Computing Is More Than Just Cloud

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Viewer Takeaways

Can application containers ensure portability across my IT estate?

Managed bare-metal servers may not be the hot new thing, but they are still an essential ingredient.

What's the most important part of your cloud strategy? If you didn't say "network", you might want to think about that.

A real-world cloud is built of IaaS + Managed Hosting + Colocation + Corporate DC

Many would have us believe that Hybrid Computing begins and ends with cloud, but that is a limited and limiting world view. While virtualization and cloud may have made Hybrid Computing more visible, they certainly aren't the only components. An IT strategy constructed exclusively of cloud computing is attractive, but to those of us not working at Silicon Valley startups it isn't realistic. A real-world hybrid strategy needs to consider old-style delivery methods such as colocation and bare-metal managed servers while also including the new stuff: cloud, containers, NFV and SDN.

