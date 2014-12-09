Empowering Enterprise Mobility Management - including Windows 10

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



Viewer Takeaways

Microsoft is combining its rich history in identity management from Windows Server Active Directory and Forefront Identity Manager to include cloud-based identity and access management solutions on Azure Active Directory, which drives greater efficiency and unifies the management environment.

Mobile device management with System Center and Windows Intune integrates the management of PCs and mobile devices into a single console, making common tasks such as applying security updates or inventory management a far more efficient task for IT.

IT can protect sensitive information using Microsoft Azure Rights Management, and can apply intelligent policies that may allow a user to access a sensitive file on a PC while on the corporate network, but would restrict access to that file by the same user from a personal smartphone. Happy, safe IT.

Desktop virtualization provides a rich user experience across devices and simplifies management with a single console – all at a great value. People can be productive using a familiar interface to the applications they know and love while IT maintains data compliance.

Delivering EMM is possible in a highly secure, managed heterogeneous environment. Application and device management tools will seamlessly manage a diverse set of devices. IT will have the tools to work with a unified environment for managing all PCs and devices and a powerful set of hybrid identity solutions to maintain a single identity for each user across on-premises and in the cloud. IT can protect corporate information and mitigate risk by managing a single identity for each user, enabling multi-factor authentication, and removing corporate data and applications when a device is lost, stolen, retired. With IT in control with a central, integrated system, IT can ensure that end users have the applications they need on the devices of their choice. The future of enterprise mobility is possible today, and is compelling. Just think of the customer experiences you could deliver. Think of the possibilities you haven’t even thought of!

Download PDF