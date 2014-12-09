Enable hybrid-cloud big data workflows with high-speed, scale-out transfer and synchronization

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Viewer Takeaways

High-speed Transfer, Sharing and Synchronization solutions

Leverage Cloud Infrastructure for Big Data Storage

Leverage Cloud Infrastructure for Big Data Processing

The ability to leverage cloud infrastructure for big data processing and storage has been hampered by the transport bottlenecks of moving the data over public and private IP networks. In this session, you will learn about the next generation high-speed transfer, sharing and synchronization solutions that eliminate the trade offs of data location, access, security, and cost. Organizations can run applications and store data anywhere, in the cloud, on premise, or on hybrid infrastructure with secure, high-speed data access and movement. We will showcase several examples of enterprises across different industries that are transforming their businesses leveraging the power of the cloud.

