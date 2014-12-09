Enabling Application Aware NetworksThe Next Generation Data Centre with Citrix NetScaler & Cisco Nexus

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Viewer Takeaways

Hear about Citrix NetScaler

Learn about the integration between Citrix and Cisco

How to architect a flexible, app-aware datacenter

Today's networks are being placed under increasing pressure. The traditional model for data centre investment has been infrastructure built in silos, often with dedicated resources for lines of business or individual applications, and designed for peak use requirements. With server virtualisation, and wide-scale cloud adoption changing users' ideas of IT resource flexibility, this approach is neither practical nor sustainable. To move forward, the traditional divide between applications and networks needs to be bridged.

This presentation discusses how you can use Citrix NetScaler and its integration with the Cisco Nexus family to architect a flexible, application-aware data center.

Download PDF