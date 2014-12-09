Enabling the Digital Business

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Viewer Takeaways

Infrastructure requirements for a digital business

Why Security is even more important today

How to balance agility and speed against resilience

Although today’s leading-edge technologies and applications —cloud, mobility, social, analytics and others—are enabling important new business capabilities, they are also straining companies’ IT infrastructures to the breaking point. Most organisations struggle with an existing IT infrastructure that does not give the required flexibility, scalability and resilience. In a 24/7 culture the business consequences of this situation are significant: inability to serve customers effectively, security may be compromised, collaboration and innovation may suffer and social media may challenge the organisation’s brand.



Companies have an opportunity to start creating an intelligent infrastructure. The components of intelligence are known; the challenge now is to integrate and manage them effectively.

