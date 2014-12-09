Enterprise Mobility - Changing The Way You Work

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



Viewer Takeaways

Working is no longer confined to the office

Sensitive commerical data may be proliferating on personal and mobile devices

Understand the tools that can facilitate mobile working

Learn how to secure your mobile data

This session will examine how Enterprise Mobility is changing the way you work, allowing you to use a range of devices to seamlessly access a secure mobile workspace from anywhere, whether you are at home, in the office or travelling.

Download PDF