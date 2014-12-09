Extending the boundaries of Microsoft Office 365

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Viewer Takeaways

Provide up to 33x better application performance for Office 365 – including routing, browsing, file transfers (30x faster even for modified or renamed files), email and attachments

Deliver the best end user experience for Office 365 applications regardless of location, network and/or device

Lowers total costs of delivering Office 365 applications faster by reducing capital and operating costs with cloud services and opitmised WAN and internet connections

You are not alone. Sharing some success stories

The values of migrating to Microsoft Office 365 are just the way any ideal SaaS offering should be. But is there a place for WAN optimisation and the associated services of Riverbed SteelHead? The answer to that question is a resounding “yes”. As part of the Riverbed Application Performance Platform™, Riverbed SteelHead is fully equipped to provide additional features and services that benefit the migration to, and ongoing use of, Microsoft Office 365 as part of your business application suite. The ability for SteelHead to be present in physical or virtual form, on premises and in the cloud enable organisations to continue to take advantage of traditional WAN optimisation capabilities that include data reduction, acceleration, control and reporting. Being in the right place at the right time means knowing where your end-users are connecting from and what they are connecting to, at the same time as recognising the applications in use and the path they need to take. It’s easy when you know how.

