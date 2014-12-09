Extending your analytics capabilities in the virtual environment

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



Today's private and hybrid cloud data centers have distributed application architectures and unprecedented levels of virtualization, which is creating significantly more network traffic that is hidden from the performance monitoring, analytics and security tools on the physical network. In this session Gigamon and Corvil will discuss. How companies can extend their application and network analytics capabilities into the virtualized infrastructure. How this visibility can empower application, server, and network engineers with the specific stream analytics they need, in real time.

Download PDF