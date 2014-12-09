F5 Web Anti Fraud Solutions

This article was originally published on Technology.Info.
Viewer Takeaways
- Malware detection & protection
- Advanced application layer encryption
- Preventing automated fraudulent transactions
- Customer benefits
Come and learn how F5 Web Fraud Protection solution combines a proactive security posture with a frictionless experience. The solution protects against a full range of threats—including man-in-the browser attacks and man-in-the-middle attacks as well as evolving threats—to help organizations reduce loss and exposure.