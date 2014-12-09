Facebook searches to now show old posts

Facebook has implemented a major update to its search process, with users now able to more easily find old posts they’re interested in.

The social network noted that it has received a great deal of feedback on the beta of Graph Search, with many users telling Facebook that the most important thing for them is to find posts they’ve seen before – so that’s exactly what has been changed.

Now, when you type in a search, instead of just getting users and pages returned, you can also use keywords to locate specific old posts.

Facebook stated: “With a quick search, you can get back to a fun video from your graduation, a news article you’ve been meaning to read, or photos from your friend’s wedding last summer.”

So, as the image above illustrates, now if you start typing in “Jessica”, you’ll get not just suggestions of friends with that name, but searches specifically tailored to you – like “Jessica wedding” as shown (if you imagine you went to the girl’s wedding). Tap on that, and Facebook will bring up a range of posts (the most popular first) which pertain to Jessica’s nuptials.

This change will be rolling out this week on desktop and the Facebook iOS app, with mobile search being further honed too.