Fact or Fiction: Mobility killed Security

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



Viewer Takeaways

#GenMobile is forcing a re-think of traditional IT security methods

Learn best practices to delivering mobility without security compromises

Extend security from user to device to network

Security and mobility can coexist

No matter who or where you are, a mobile experience shouldn’t compromise the security of your business. Mobility and security should work hand in hand to ensure that your employees and business gain a competitive edge. This session will explore ways to keep your network, data and reputation safe. Topics will include policy creation and enforcement, mobile NAC and guest access. We’ll discuss how security and mobility can coexist and provide best practices for delivering a consistent, secure user experience from any location.

Download PDF