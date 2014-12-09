Fact or Fiction - The All Wireless Workplace

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Viewer Takeaways

#GenMobile is challenging traditional IT models

The All Wireless Workplace is becoming a reality

Companies are cutting cost costs by 70% with mobility

Technology has now made the All Wireless Workplace a reality

People of all ages and occupations are part of the mobile generation known as #GenMobile. They no longer think about the desk, desktop computers or desk phones. There’s an app for all that. Just as their needs have evolved, so too must the concept of the office. Technology has now made the All Wireless Workplace a reality. But is it right for you? This session will explore how Mobility has transformed the workplace and will provide some practical guidance on steps IT can take to embrace new Mobility trends, while maintaining control and reducing costs.

