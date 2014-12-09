Finding the Needle in a Big Data Haystack

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Viewer Takeaways

How search functionality is natively integrated with Hadoop

Use cases of Cloudera Search available on the same platform as analytic workloads

Technical integration to standard open source frameworks

In this talk we share with you how search functionality natively integrated with the Hadoop ecosystem helps address one of the industry's biggest challenges. We introduce the emerging concept of a data hub, and describe some use cases helped by search available in the same platform as analytic workloads. This presentation includes a walk through of the technical integration we contributed to standard open source frameworks and components, such as Apache Solr and Apache Hadoop, to enable free text drill down capabilities over large or multi-type data sets. This is a technical solution talk, aiming to inspire architects and business insightful engineers.

