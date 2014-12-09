FlexPod Datacenter with Microsoft Private Cloud

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

In this session hear how FlexPod for the Microsoft Private Cloud delivers a comprehensive feature set and detailed architectural and implementation guidance, making Microsoft private clouds easy to deploy. Enhanced capabilities and automation are tailored to your needs, for supporting Microsoft applications in the private cloud. While ease of repeatability, enables your organisation to simply deploy another FlexPod solution as your needs grow and change, without the requirement to start from the beginning.



This provides a proven solid foundation for Cloud adoption, automation, orchestration and management enabling you to move to the cloud with confidence. Validated configurations also mean that you can reduce the risk in your move to the cloud. Key features such as Integrated management for physical and virtual machines, Self-service portal for rapid and simplified provisioning of resources, end-to-end interoperability of computing, storage, and networking resources, high availability configuration with no single point of failure and Windows Azure Pack deliver Azure experience into the private cloud



