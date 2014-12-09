From Apache Hadoop to the Enterprise Data Hub

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



Viewer Takeaways

How big data will transform data centres

How to take the advantage of all your data

What the Enterprise Data Hub is

Big Data use cases

As Hadoop takes the data management market by storm, organisations are evolving the role it plays in the modern data center. Explore how this disruptive technology is quickly transforming an industry and how you can leverage it today to drive meaningful change in your business.

Download PDF