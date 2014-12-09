Google Street View maps its first Arab city

Google has added yet another worldwide location to its popular Street View service with news that Dubai can now be visited without having to leave the comfort of your home or office.

A blog post confirmed that Dubai is the first Arab country to be added into the extensive list of Google Street View locations thus meaning some of the globe’s largest feats of engineering are now a part of the mapping experience.

“Dubai is home to the world’s tallest tower, largest mall and the planet’s only seven-star hotel. With all these modern wonders, it’s no surprise that Dubai hosted 10 million global visitors last year—and aims to hit a record-breaking 20 million visitors in 2020,” said Mohamad Mourad from Google.

Mourad, who wrote the blog post, invites visitors to start off with a drive on the Sheikh Zayed Road, which is the longest in the Emirates and runs along the state’s coastline and past the world’s tallest tower, the Burj Khalifa.

Then head down the Financial Road, past Dubai Mall, the world’s largest shopping centre that also contains a 10 million litre aquarium as well as some breathtaking fountains that face it.

After this you can see where it all started by taking a glance at Deira where the “great-grandfathers of present-day merchants” traded goods in vast markets that provide a link back to when the region provided a major trade route.

“It’s hard to believe that a city not much larger than 4,000 sq km has become such a hub of modern culture with more than 200 nationalities mingling daily, as well as a centre for trade and tourism in just four short decades. We hope that you’ll be inspired to explore its wonders in person, but until then, they’re just a click away,” Mourad added.