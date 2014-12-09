Hadoop: from a buzzword to a current business solution and the way forward

This article was originally published on Technology.Info.
Viewer Takeaways
- Hadoop value
- Hadoop impact to current architecture
- Hadoop real examples
- Hadoop evolution & roadmap
Big Data is not just a buzz word. Thanks to Hadoop, real projects are delivering value. More importantly, many actors are investing massively in Hadoop to make it more efficient and much more vital to our future business. Let discover how Hadoop is changing, which new services it will deliver and why it is becoming a mandatory technology.