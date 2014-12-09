Halton Housing Trust - Next Generation Server & Desktop Infrastructure Refresh

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Viewer Takeaways

The anatomy of a next-generation IT infrastructure

How to deliver a “better-than-a-PC” VDI user experience

The benefits of deploying Cisco UCS servers

How to deliver a truly flexible business continuity solution

Halton Housing Trust is a not for profit organisation that provides management services for some 6,400 care homes. Their service delivery model is heavily reliant upon IT and, in 2014, they recognised that their existing infrastructure was outdated and in need of replacement.

Key amongst their requirements was a desire to go ‘completely digital’ in their dealings with their clients, and this dictated a need to provide a new IT infrastructure to support this. A further key requirement was a need to implement a robust business continuity solution.

Cetus Solutions were chosen to implement a next-generation IT infrastructure to provide a platform for their future plans. In this session we will discuss the customer’s pain points and the technologies deployed to meet Halton Housing Trust’s particular needs. Technologies discussed will include: NetApp storage, Cisco UCS, Citrix XenDesktop 7.5, Citrix NetScaler and Atlantis ILIO.

