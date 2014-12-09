Harnessing the Hype of Hybrid Networking

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Viewer Takeaways

Understand the benefits and shortcomings of using Hybrid Networks

Visualise and differentiate between business critical applications and everything else on your network including recreational traffic

Control the prioritisation and bandwidth usage for the applications to get the best for your end users’ productivity

Choose the right network path for the type of traffic to match your availability, performance and security needs

More and more organisations are looking to take advantage of Hybrid Networks for availability, more bandwidth, and local breakout, at the same time as saving costs. But hiding behind the WAN clouds are the turbulent weather patterns that come with loss of control, loss of visibility and lack of security.

As part of the Riverbed Application Performance Platform™, Riverbed SteelHead operates in the heart of customers’ production networks. From the data centres all the way out to the far flung corners of branch offices Riverbed SteelHead is ideally positioned to go beyond WAN optimisation and take advantage of the visibility and control it provides.

By using deep packet inspection to identify applications of all types from business critical, to operational and even recreational, SteelHead enables bandwidth utilisation to be controlled with Quality of Service and network utilisation to be managed with Path Selection.

