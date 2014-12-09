Have cyber security professionals lost their touch?

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Viewer Takeaways

How to be "business minded" and cyber aware at the same time

What skills do the board really want form their security people?

An insight into best practice security from financial services

Innovative thinking from one of cyber security's rising stars

We’re often told that security professionals don’t know how to communicate with the board or the executives. But in the attempt to dispel this notion, has the cyber security pendulum swung too far the other way? Have professionals forsaken the skills which made them valuable in the first place – and at a time where companies are under attack like never before.

