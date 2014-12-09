HELLO, MY NAME IS COMPROMISED

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Viewer Takeaways

Understand your endpoints

How to leverage information locked away on your endpoints

Rapidly zero in on undetected compromise

Assess impact to sensitive data

It would not be an exaggeration any longer to say that if your network is not already compromised, it probably will be. Somewhere in your enterprise, there is a compromised device putting the entire enterprise at risk. With so much investment in prevention, how could this be?

It is time to start defending the enterprise under the assumption you are already compromised. Cyber criminals spend countless hours researching your enterprise endpoints, gaining information about security controls and the location of valuable information before striking -- this careful planning is what leads to their ability to operate with impunity inside your enterprise for weeks and months, siphoning valuable data out to the black market. To defend against such well- prepared adversaries and to effectively respond to the inevitable compromise, you also need to get to know what is going on with your endpoints.

In this session, you will learn how to leverage activity-related information locked away on your endpoints in order to rapidly zero in on an undetected compromise, assess impact, and eliminate the attackers before they get to steal your sensitive data.

