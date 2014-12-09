How BYOD and mobile helped to digitally transform the London Borough of Camden

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



Viewer Takeaways

How the London Borough of Camden has revolutionised the way in which mobile is used in the organisation to increase productivity and deliver services online

How the digital transformation programme has saved the council money and improved public services

How councils can transform their services for residents and employees by implementing a BYOD strategy which is secure and compliant

How councils can follow suite and embrace mobility and technology to transform their working processes

Early this year, the London Borough of Camden launched a digital strategy to transform the way it delivers public services to residents in the local borough and mobilise its employees.

In this session John will talk about how London Borough of Camden’s bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policy is saving the borough money, improving security and increasing collaboration among its workforce. John will focus on how implementing BYOD helped to:

Improve productivity by allowing staff to work from anywhere

Reduce IT equipment costs by shifting from a PC-centric environment to mobile computing

Foster more engaged employees by giving them the freedom to use devices of their own choosing for business-related activities

Support a Choose Your Own Device (CYOD) environment – allowing employees to work from any type of devices across any operating systems and platforms

Allow employees access to important documents via Android and iOS smartphones and tablets, wherever and whenever needed

Enable secure mobile access to any documents within Sharepoint and other corporate apps

Fostered happier employees by giving them the freedom to use their own devices of their own choosing for business-related activities

Download PDF