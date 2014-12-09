How Security Research helps you stay ahead of the threats

This article was originally published on Technology.Info.
Viewer Takeaways
- Learn how pro-active Security Research provides actionable intelligence to protect critical infrastructure and data
|Advanced threats are now the norm in today’s cyber security landscape. Many organizations are now looking for real-time protection and pro-active adversary management. Join this session to hear how pro-active Security Research provides us with actionable intelligence to protect our critical infrastructure and data as part of our overall data security management strategy.