How social media can open the door to social engineering

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



Viewer Takeaways

Gain an up to date understanding of the latest light & dark sides to social media

Learn about how cyber criminals exploit social media platforms for social engineering

Understand the impact this can have on individuals and businesses

Hear ways that users can reduce the likelihood of becoming victims

For many people, the age of privacy is long gone. As the digital

revolution maintains its grip, a new culture of openness has emerged, bringing with it many advantages but also a darker side. A prime example is the cyber criminal who exploits social media platforms for social engineering.

Sometimes referred to as ‘shoulder surfers’, these criminals often trick unsuspecting users into unwittingly providing their passwords or bank details, or even access to computers, enabling them to secretly install malicious software. At a company level, this resulting breach of security protocols can therefore put customer data at risk.

Other methods used include the spreading of potentially harmful software via viral links found in posts on social networking sites such as Twitter.

This workshop covers the need for training and vigilance around trustworthy sources, identity management and authentication for access, and ways that users can reduce the likelihood of becoming victims.

Download PDF