How to Avoid the Financial Cost and Backup Stresses of Making the Wrong Backup Choice

Viewer Takeaways

Questions to ask backup vendors to ensure your backup choice matches your current and future business needs

The main data challenges to factor in to your backup strategy

The expected productivity and cost advantages of the right backup choice

Top tips and advice from other backup professionals

Evolving from tape to disk-based backup raises a strategic choice between two rival architectures – scale-up and scale-out. If your ultimate goal is to solve your backup and recovery challenge forever, understanding the differences in these two approaches is vital to making the best decision for your business and for your job role.

As business data and virtualization growth continues to explode, many organisations are now being confronted by the limitations of the scale-up architecture, including longer backup windows, increasing administration time and having to throw away a scale-up appliance that has hit its capacity limit.

If you don't want to be faced with the business and personal implications that this kind of product obsolescence causes, then you need to come to this seminar. You'll find out how a scale-out GRID architecture addresses these problems and how a unique landing zone solves deduplication challenges and enhances backup and restore performance.

