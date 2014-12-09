How to defend against the latest advances in DDOS attack methodology F5 Networks

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Viewer Takeaways

What are the latest attack vectors being exploited by attackers?

Comparing cloud-based and on-premises mitigation techniques

Understand how attackers exploit protocols like DNS and NTP

The economics of protecting the network

Are traditional approaches to defend against cyber attacks still adequate for an application centric world? Distributed Denial of Service (DDOS) attacks continue to increase in both size and complexity in a never-ending arms race between attackers and the security professionals responsible for keeping services online, secure and available. This seminar will discuss the evolving threat landscape and the necessary counter-measures which should be deployed. What are the benefits of combining on-premises and cloud-based defence techniques? Why are DNS, NTP and SIP protocols the attack vectors of choice, and what can be done to defend against these emerging threats?

