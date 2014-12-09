How to prepare your network for more users, devices & applications

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Viewer Takeaways

Understand what Gigabit Wi-Fi really means for your network and how you should approach your adoption of next-generation mobile networking – speak to our specialist on booth D10 and claim your free copy of - 802.11ac: A Survival Guide by Matthew S. Gast

Learn how choosing the right network strategy can save you 40% or more today and protect your investment into the future

Ensure mission-critical and business related traffic get first priority

How to easily design, deploy and support your network from any location

We will help you find your way to the ultimate Wi-Fi Network Infrastructure whatever your business agenda is! Network capacity, security, management and ease of deployment are key on the discussion table. With the right infrastructure in place, you can increase performance, productivity and simplify your deployment whilst reducing your support costs significantly. Why Aerohive Networks? We ensure users are connected in the right way to the right part of the network, the devices are secure, and the clients are productive by defining what applications are in use, where and who the user is, whatever device it is they use. Aerohive’s simple Network Management Capability makes the journey through the Mobility explosion simple, fast, secure and scalable.

