HP Adaptive Backup and Recovery

Are you confident that in the event of user and application errors, infrastructure failures, or disasters your data protection solution can have you back up and running when it needs to? Do you have full insight into your backup infrastructure? Are you aware of your future infrastructure needs based on the characteristics of the data you are protecting?

Some organisations are finding the answer to these questions the hard way - yesterday's approach to backup and recovery no longer works for today's dynamic, diverse, and always-on data center. Even if partial answers are found, an end-to-end approach to data protection isn't always the final solution leaving organizations with disconnected data protection tools and complex data silos.

HP invites you to come and discover the benefits of an adaptive backup and recovery solution to achieve a true end-to-end approach with analytics and real-time visualisation coupled with optimised and integrated protection software.