HP Helion Openstack - Why it matters

This article was originally published on Technology.Info.
As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.
Viewer Takeaways
- Learn how an open and extensible cloud technology platform can enable hybrid delivery
- Find out how to avoid vendor lock in with an open cloud solution
- See how Cloud enables application elasticity and workload portability
- Deliver cloud ready workloads that drive scalable cloud models
|HP Helion OpenStack —the industry’s first enterprise-grade OpenStack®-based cloud platform—offers an open and extensible cloud technology platform for hybrid delivery. Join Matt Foley, EMEA Presales Director, HP Cloud, for an engaging discussion on HP’s strategy and innovation for HP Helion Openstack, and why it matters in a hybrid cloud ecosystem. Foley will also discuss use cases to illustrate the value of HP Helion OpenStack, and how HP Cloud enables application elasticity, workload portability, rapid service delivery and management across multiple cloud environments.