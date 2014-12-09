HP Helion Openstack - Why it matters

HP Helion OpenStack —the industry’s first enterprise-grade OpenStack®-based cloud platform—offers an open and extensible cloud technology platform for hybrid delivery. Join Matt Foley, EMEA Presales Director, HP Cloud, for an engaging discussion on HP’s strategy and innovation for HP Helion Openstack, and why it matters in a hybrid cloud ecosystem. Foley will also discuss use cases to illustrate the value of HP Helion OpenStack, and how HP Cloud enables application elasticity, workload portability, rapid service delivery and management across multiple cloud environments.