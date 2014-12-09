HP Helion, Private Cloud and the customer reality in the UK

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



Viewer Takeaways

A partners view of the HP Helion network moving into 2015

A customer insight into the reality of Cloud today

There is much written about Cloud, a lot of sceptism and strong views. What’s the reality for UK business as HP prepares to launch their Helion Cloud network?

Hear from HP Platinum Partner OCSL, as the hybrid IT solutions provider, who will be joined by a guest speaker utilizing Helion technology and hybrid approach.

Download PDF