IGEL presents Healthcare Case Study: Learn how to reduce your administration, management and overall IT costs

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



Viewer Takeaways

Extending the client lifecycle

Reducing replacement and licensing costs

Enterprise Class Remote management

Standardised build regardless of make/model/type

The customer: NHS Ayrshire and Arran, a Scottish health board caring for 400,000 people with £700m annual budget. The challenge: refresh desktops, deliver value for money, roll-out new e-prescription service and resolve XP end of life issues. The solution: IGEL’s Universal Desktop Converter software, IGEL’s Universal Management Suite software and a virtual desktop infrastructure.

Hear all the details of this healthcare case study and visit our session in the Desktop Management & Virtualization theatre. Andy Grayer from NHS Ayrshire & Arran and Ainsley Brooks from IGEL Technology will explain how to make the most out of your IT budget by converting ageing hardware into virtual desktops using IGEL thin client conversion software.

Download PDF