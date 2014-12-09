Introduction to iBeacon technology

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Viewer Takeaways

Understand the fundamentals of iBeacon technology

Learn about potential features such as footfall analysis

Discover end markets & potential uses

Academia are a leading IT reseller and recognised by the Sunday Times as one of the fastest growing tech companies in the UK. This year a joint venture was formed with Atama to develop iBeacon technology and solutions.

iBeacons is currently receiving tremendous press since its introduction last year and potential markets and usages are vast. It is estimated to grow to be worth more than $4 billion annually in 2018 and could also translate into new revenue streams for the businesses involved.

We are pleased to have launched BeaconSense, a suite of hardware & software solutions delivering location based information services to key markets such as Retail & Leisure using Bluetooth technology and an App.

This seminar introduces the technology, the challenges and the potential uses & outcomes.

Learn about features such as location based advertising, footfall analysis, operational intelligence, targeted marketing capabilities and indoor mapping.

Visit www.academia.co.uk & www.beaconsense.co.uk for further details.

