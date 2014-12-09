Is cleanliness next to...a better data centre?

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Viewer Takeaways

An improved understanding of data centre anti-contamination best practice and areas of risk

Overview of the trade-off’s associated with some high energy performance cooling solutions

The DCA Anti Contamination steering group has produced a guideline document designed to help data centre operators guard against contamination of the radically changed data centres of today and tomorrow – but what are the risks? Alan will discuss when a data centre’s availability, security and energy efficiency be compromised? The Talk is not about scare-mongering, but aims to raise awareness of the groups objectives in trying to establish if the sector can really identify what should be the standard of best practice.

