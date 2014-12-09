Keeping the world's biggest phone business safe and its shareholders happy

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



Viewer Takeaways

Insight into the work of one of the world's busiest security chiefs.

Balancing customer needs against tough compliance demands.

Protecting customer privacy.

Maintaining business continuity and resilience from threat of terrorism and civil unrest.

Hackers. Terrorists. Revolutionaries. Dictators. Just some of the everyday challenges the group security director of Vodafone has to deal with. In this keynote, Richard Knowlton will give the inside track on security operations in 25 different markets, where sometimes its hard to tell the difference between the good guys and the bad. How, for example, do you choose between the rights of your customers and the political demands of an unelected government?

Download PDF