Lessons from the Classroom Implications on the wider network when implementing wireless

Viewer Takeaways

Use of wireless to transform the education sector and how this can be applied to the private sector

Why content rather than the technology is influencing IT decisions

Impact of rolling out a wireless solution on other parts of the network

When is the right time to take advantage of new wireless technology platforms?

Adoption of wireless in education and other sectors has exploded in recent years. Teaching is being transformed with mobile devices increasingly used as part of the weekly timetable rather than just in ICT lessons.

In this session, with David Horton, ICT Systems Manager at Ballard School, we will look at how content is becoming more important than device type. Join our conversation as we explore how rolling out a wireless solution affects other aspects of the network and how smart IT investments will involve employing the right timing for adopting new technology platforms like 11ac.

With Generation 'WiFi' entering the workforce having been raised on mobile computing, it’s critical for employers to leverage and support innovative development in wireless connectivity. As a result, there is huge potential for enterprises to increase efficiency and productivity, and tap into a new way of ‘computational thinking’.

