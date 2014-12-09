Making VDI a Reality

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Viewer Takeaways

Why storage for VDI Deployments doesn’t have to be complicated.

How Nimble Storage has solved the capacity AND performance equation.

How Nimble Storage can help you reduce your Data Centre footprint.

How Nimble Storage simplifies storage management.

Join this session to learn how Action for Children, a charity who supports the most vulnerable and neglected children and young people throughout the UK, was able to deliver a storage platform for a 2,000 seat Citrix VDI deployment in a single day. Learn how Action for Children are benefiting from the simplicity of management that Nimble Storage delivers.

