Meet the Digital Hunter Gatherer

Viewer Takeaways

Understand the fundamental drivers impacting world of work, workers and leadership

Gain awareness of the skills you need to acquire to thrive in the Digital economy

Anticipate the organisational challenges facing Industrial-era business models

Appreciate the seismic impact of the transition from the Industrial to the Digital economy

The digital transformation is the culmination of an anthropological journey that has been thousands of years in the making. Understanding this will better place us to understand and embrace digital transformation. We will explore the impact of this digital tsunami on the world of work, workers and leadership along with what we can do from both a strategic and personal perspective to ensure that we remain in play.

