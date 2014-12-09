Microsoft Azure for all businesses

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Viewer Takeaways

Azure is an open and flexible cloud platform that enables you to quickly build, deploy and manage applications across a global network of Microsoft-managed datacenters

Open - Azure enables you to use any language, framework, or tool to build applications.

Unlimited servers. Unlimited storage - Azure enables you to easily scale your applications to any size. It is a fully automated self-service platform that allows you to provision resources within minutes

Microsoft Azure, Windows Server and System Center offers the flexibility to build infrastructure across premises on an open, scalable, and elastic web and application platform. This provides one consistent proven application and web platform that includes thousands of applications already built and deployed.

