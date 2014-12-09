Mobile data, changing how MNO's are viewed

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



Viewer Takeaways

Why the smartphone is key to this shift but not necessarily the MNO

As huge amounts of data are shifted off the mobile network onto the fixed data network, discover why the fixed data provider is becoming more important to the mobile user, partly driven by the large disparity between fixed and mobile data costs

Unless MNOs change their model what relevance do they have in the market?

The two big trends driving the move from voice to data are the adoption of cloud services and the move to smartphones and Apps. James will discuss why the advent of Big Data will change how we look at MNOs.

Download PDF