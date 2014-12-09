Modern Datacentre - Modernize, Transform and Extend Your Datacentre to the Cloud

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Viewer Takeaways

How do I migrate my legacy WS2003 servers to a modern platform, either on premise, to the public cloud with Microsoft Azure?

How do transform my datacentre through large scale use of virtualization, automation and management?

How do I take advantage of the public cloud with Microsoft Azure?

How do I build and manage a hybrid cloud environment?

Tomorrow’s applications need a modern platform that enables IT to manage all datacentre resources across multiple clouds, allows applications to scale dynamically, and ultimately allows IT to be more responsive to the business and customers. This session will describe how Microsoft’s Cloud OS Vision and Modern Datacentre Solutions can help you modernize your legacy infrastructure and applications, transform your environment thought large-scale virtualization, management and automation, and extend your datacentre to the cloud to improve business agility and reduce operational cost. With Windows Server 2003 reaching end-of-support on July 14th 2015, now is the right time to transform your datacentre to a modern hybrid cloud platform built on Windows Server 2012 R2, Hyper-V and Microsoft Azure, managed and automated by Microsoft System Center.

