Modernize your Database platform to Increase performance, reduce cost and deliver 100% uptime

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



Viewer Takeaways

Learn how Microsoft’s modern data platform offers low cost and improved agility through hybrid cloud.

Learn how SQL Server 2014 In-memory technologies deliver extreme performance

Learn how to use SQL Server tools to increase development and administration productivity

Learn how to deliver 100% uptime with SQL Server 2014 Always On

Data is at the heart of all modern businesses. Whether you are improving customer experience, employee effectiveness or supplier/partner supply chains you need your data available 100% of the time, with minimal delay and without spending a fortune.

Lean how the Microsoft Data platform including SQL Server 2014, Hyper-V and Azure delivers extreme performance with in-memory technologies, 100% uptime and disaster recover with Always On and reduced cost through exploitation of the Microsoft hybrid cloud platform.

Download PDF