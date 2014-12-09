Move backup and disaster recovery to the cloud into the fast lane

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Viewer Takeaways

Use cases for cloud based data protection (backup and disaster recovery)

Overcoming challenges when moving data protection to the cloud

Strategies to better utilize cloud based data protection services

Cloud migration , to, from, and between providers

During this session we will discuss strategies to make cloud based backup and disaster recovery more reliable, more secure, and more scalable. Use cases for cloud based data protection will be covered, along with the challenges faced by most organizations when moving to cloud services. As an additional point of interest we will discuss migrating to and from cloud providers.

