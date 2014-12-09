Move to the mobile cloud era with the next generation of end user computing

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



Viewer Takeaways

End user computing

BYOD

Mobile cloud era

VMware Horizon

In the Mobile-Cloud Era, organizations are tapping into a new model for end-user computing that enables seamless movement from desktop, to laptop, to tablet, to phone, to car with applications, content and devices coming to life anywhere, anyplace, anytime. VMware can help you harness the innovation of the desktop and the mobile environment to connect more effectively, and in this session we will discuss the VMware Horizon technologies for delivering the virtual workspace to embrace the mobile cloud era.

Download PDF