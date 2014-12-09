Network Time Synchronization & Power Over Ethernet (PoE) Systems for Enterprise IT Applications

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



Financial Networks have a dire need to be accurate, secure and reliable where auditing, logging and monitoring of transactions have to be compliant to local regulatory mandates. Network Time Servers based on Standards based Timing Protocols such as NTP (Network Time Protocol) are a perfect fit to provide the timestamp function that can help the financial networks manage their business effectively. Additionally, using Power-Over-Ethernet solutions to power the time servers adds additional flexibility and cost benefit that makes the overall solution compelling. Microsemi the worldwide leader in precise timing solutions and PoE solutions has a strong portfolio of network time servers and PoE systems that can aid Enterprise Financial networks remain competitive in their market.

Download PDF